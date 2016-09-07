Irish fintech firm Kyckr raises over €3m after IPO in Australia

CHARLIE TAYLOR

Kyckr, a fintech start-up founded by Irishman Rob Leslie has raised about AUS$5 million (€3.4 million) after listing on on the Australian Securities Exchange (AS) in Sydney.

The compliance company has also acquired Global Business Register (GBR), which is based in the Innovation Centre at ArcLabs in the Waterford Institute of Technology.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

GBR was founded in 2007 by Mr Leslie and Ben Cronin, a former Irish international rugby player.

Although Kyckr has listed on the ASX, Mr Leslie said Ireland will continue to be the global IP tech hub with the rest of the world supplying business development support.

Mr Leslie is also a founder of Sedicii, a Waterford-based company that was last year named as one of the World’s Economic Forum’s most promising technology pioneers, joining a list of past recipients such as Google, Wikipedia, Mozilla, Kickstarter and Dropbox.

Kyckr provides ‘Know Your Business’ (KYB) compliance services to clients in sectors that are vulnerable to fraud and money laundering. Kyckr’s cornerstone automation client is Bank of Ireland

The company is the the second Irish business to float on the ASX after Oneview Healthcare in March.