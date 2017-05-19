Ireland ‘in regular contact’ with Apple and EU Commission over taxes

Irish officials remain in regular contact with the EU Commission and Apple as the state works to ensure that it complies with its tax recovery obligations, a spokeswoman for the Department of Finance told The Irish Times.

This response comes after the EU’s competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, told CNBC that Irish authorities are taking too long to recover unpaid taxes from Apple, and she hopes Ireland will recover the money “very soon”.

Last August the European Commission ruled that Ireland had granted illegal state aid to Apple and therefore had to collect roughly €13 billion in taxes plus EU interest. The Irish government has lodged an application in the General Court of the European Union in appeal of the Commission’s decision.

Commenting on the requirement to recover the taxes, the Department of Finance spokeswomen went on to say: “despite this appeal, Ireland is required to comply with the binding articles of the Commission’s final decision and ensure that the alleged aid is recovered from Apple.”

“Although the formal deadline has now passed, it is not unusual or uncommon for member states to require more time for recovery”, she concluded.