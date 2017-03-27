IP Telecom signs three-year deal with Radius worth €1.5m

Dublin-based IP Telecom has signed a wholesale deal with Radius Technologies worth €1.5 million over three years.

IP Telecom will provide Radius with a full suite of services, including number portability and international reach.

The company was founded in 2010 and provides cost-effective voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services for SME and business customers, offering both hosted PBX and SIP trunk solutions.

With more than 20,000 network end points across 2,000 businesses in Ireland, IP Telecom has invested significantly in developing its own cloud-based telephone system to ensure a good level of call quality, customer service and technical consultancy. Products and services are delivered through regional channel partners as well as directly from IP Telecom.

Radius was founded more than 20 years ago and is one of Ireland’s leading unified communications companies with an established IT client base. It has offices in Waterford, Dublin and Carlow.

Telephony costs

IP Telecom said it achieved significant growth in 2016, with a substantial part of its expansion resulting from strategic partnerships and through wholesale deals with other companies.

“We’re delighted that Radius Technologies have chosen IP Telecom to provide their VoIP infrastructure. We look forward to working with Radius Technologies in 2017 and strengthening the SME and Enterprise VoIP structures for customers, helping them to save money on their telephony costs,” said IP Telecom chief executive Shena Brien.

Radius managing director Jerry Buckley said the partnership would deliver benefits and savings to his company.

“We made the decision to change provider as we need to move quickly to service our customers’ demands. The savings and technology benefits are massive and companies don’t just want it, they absolutely need to have it,” he said.