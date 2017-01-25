Intel links up with DCU for major research initiative

Intel has teamed up with Dublin City University to collaborate on research into connected health, water quality management and STEM education innovation, to help develop technologies that could change how we live, learn and work in the future.

The agreement pinpoints joint areas of interest, using developments in the internet of things and data analytics. It will also look at how creative arts and design can be used alongside technology.

The two organisations have worked together in the past, but this is the first time there has been a formal agreement to join forces on research and innovation. Among previous collaborations, Intel and DCU have worked on the development of plasma diagnostics to improve computer chip manufacturing processes and the identification of new materials for use with future device fabrication protocol.

It also yielded a project that used Intel’s internet of things platform for DCU’s Smart Stadium at Croke Park to provide data on player metrics, queue times for refreshments, even traffic information on the stadium route.

“At Intel we have been proactively developing our advanced manufacturing capability, together with a design, research and innovation footprint in Ireland over the last 27 years,” Eamonn Sinnott, general manager of Intel Ireland, said. “This development has been underpinned by the strong relationships we have built with academic institutions and the innovation community across Ireland. The signing of this memorandum today signals a new strategic approach to our engagement with DCU which will consolidate and build on our existing relationship and pave the way for exciting new collaborations.”

DCU and Intel will also work to influence policy on sustainability, education and ageing, using technology to enhance learning and living. The two organisations will also host an annual science, technology, engineering, arts and maths student hackathon, with Intel backing 16 masters student bursaries each year.

“Both organisations are committed to fostering the development of creative talent and our respective research interests intersect and overlap in areas that have the potential to transform lives and societies. We are excited that the formalisation of our relationship today will allow for further opportunities to embrace the creative arts as drivers of the next wave of economic growth in this country.”