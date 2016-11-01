Integrity360 to create 150 new jobs in Dublin

Irish security firm Integrity360 is to create 150 new jobs at its Dublin headquarters over the next two years as it plans its US and UK expansion.

The firm said it would fill 50 jobs by the end of the year, with the remaining 100 by the end of 2018. The additional recruitment will double the size of the firm, which employs 140 people. It has offices in Sandyford, London, Birmingham and New York.

Most of the jobs are technical roles, with the company seeking infosec consultant, security analysts, and cyber risk and assurance consultants.

The jobs are being supported by Enterprise Ireland.

Announcing the jobs, chief executive Eoin Goulding said there had been strong tooth at the firm and described the announcement as a milestone for the firm. The company has doubled in size over the past 18 months, he said.

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor welcomed the jobs and praised the company’s “ambitious” expansion plan.