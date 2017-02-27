Indestructible but not indispensible - a brief history of the 3310

It was a cockroach of a phone. You could drop it from a plane. You could run over it. You could crush it in a hydraulic press, if that was the sort of thing you were into.

Now, the phone that became a meme about surviving the apocalypse is coming back from the dead, one last time.

The Nokia 3310 was discontinued by its makers in 2005, but it has lived long in our collective memory - which is something the company would now like to exploit.

Styled as a “homage”, and coming in at €59, it is a steal compared with the original (€140 in 2000).

It is a strange, circuitous journey for Nokia, which began in rural Finland in the 1870s as a paper mill. In 2013, after two years of heavy losses, the handsets division was sold off to Microsoft, which rebranded the smartphones as Microsoft Lumia.

But by mid-2016, facing its own mounting losses, the brand name “Nokia” had been sold back to a Finnish conglomerate, and by late 2016, Microsoft had announced it was discontinuing the Lumia range altogether.

The company’s rebirth illustrates an often-ignored fact that while the west is obsessed with its

Apple AirPods, most mobile phone consumers are a million miles from Gizmodo hype-cycles, living in developing nations where regular access to electricity and $159 for tiny cordless earphones is hard to come by.

Recognising this, Nokia has already had success with the 215, a basic colour-screen smartphone with a 29-day battery life that costs an astounding $29. Lately, the company has been making inroads into the Chinese market with a downmarket smartphone, the Nokia 6.

Even in the developed world, increasingly, the “burner” is growing its niche. In a world where Uber now passive-aggressively allows you to choose only between “always” and “never”, in terms of when it tracks your location, some are finding that the best way to reduce the data footprint isn’t to invest in a pricey VPN (virtual private network).

Rather, it is to get back on a platform that only tells the world about you in kilobytes rather than megs. Others find them a useful backup - for trips to hostile parts of the world, or for the mud and muck of festivals, where data network overcrowding often means older tech generations work better.

A major splash entry into that market could jump-start the trend. Or we could all discover that nostalgia is a dish best served in the past. Either way, so long as Nokia’s classic game

Snake II is brought back as an ultra-violent 3D massive-multiplayer online world, retro will be something to get behind.

- Guardian