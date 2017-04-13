Ikea’s next target? Smart lighting

Everyone else is doing it, so why shouldn’t Ikea? The Swedish furniture giant has unveiled its new range of smart lighting, covering everything from your usual bulbs to light panels. And of course, they have baffling (to most of us) Swedish names. The basic system is the Tradfri LED gateway, which will control any connected bulbs you install. prices for that start at €32 for the gateway, with bulbs costing from €10 and remote controls from €17.

There are no electricians needed. You can simply plug in the gateway to your home broadband router, replace your lightbulbs with the wifi-enabled ones, pair everything up and you are ready to go.

ikea.com, from €10