HTC U Ultra takes aim at smartphone market

HTC has been fighting its corner in the smartphone market for a while, with the HTC One series, followed by last year’s HTC 10. The latest addition is the HTC U series, with the Ultra and the Play announced in recent days. The HTC U Ultra looks like a real competitor. It comes with 5.7-inch screen, keeps the aluminium and glass body design, and aims big on the camera front – a 12MP rear camera and 16MP front camera for the selfie fans. It comes with 64GB of storage, plus the ability to expand it further with a microSD card. With Samsung currently in a bit of limbo with the Note 7 debacle, could the U Ultra be the phone that lifts HTC?

