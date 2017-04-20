How to tune a guitar perfectly, every time

From $89

The Roadie was an app-controlled automatic guitar tuner that made it easier for people with either no time to or no knowledge of how to tune guitars quick, easy and practically painless.

Now the company is back with a second product, aptly called the Roadie 2. Going for a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, the Roadie 2 adds an OLED screen and knob interface, and ditches the need for a smartphone app, although you can still use it if you want.

The new version uses vibration sensor to tune the guitar, rather than a microphone, so it will work in noisy environments. There’s a separate version for tuning bass guitars too.

roadietuner.com