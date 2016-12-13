How to . . . get the latest iOS update

Impatient for the latest upgrade?

Ciara O'Brien

 

When Apple releases software updates for its mobile software iPhone and iPad users will usually get a notification on their device that an upgrade is available.

But what if you haven’t seen it yet?

Getting the update is still easy enough. First, back up your iPhone, just in case disaster strikes. . Then go to Settings>General>Software update. Your device will search for the latest software. You should get a message to say the software is available, outlining the updates it includes - in this case, iOS 10.2, which has a US-only TV app, new emoji and the usual stability improvements and bug fixes. (If you want a bit more information, click on Learn more to see exactly what you’re getting.)

Just underneath that information is an option to download and insteall the update. You have to be connected to a wifi connection to get the update. Select Download and Intall, and your device will request the update from Apple’s servers. Once it is available, the new software will start downloading to your device, and you’ll be prompted to install it.

