How to . . . delete your Uber account

Still not happy with Uber’s response to the controversy that sparked the #DeleteUber campaign? Here’s how to delete your account.

First, let’s get one thing straight: deleting the app from your smartphone does not mean your account has gone with it. Unless you tell Uber to delete your account, it will be right there waiting for you when you reinstall the app and log back in. it’s a bit like deleting the Facebook app from your phone and expecting the social network to know you want your account to be closed too.

So, to do it properly, open the Uber App or log into your Uber account in your web browser.

Tap the three lines in the top left of the screen to open the menu. Select Help>Account and payment>Account Settings and ratings>Delete My Uber Account.

You’ll be asked if you wish to delete your account. Type yes. You can also let Uber know exactly why are deleting your account.

You may get a follow-up email to confirm your password; Uber says this is to prevent fraud.

Before the #DeleteUber campaign, your request was reviewed by an Uber employee somewhere before your account was deleted; after thousands of requests hit the system Uber was forced to implement an automated process, and that follow-up is part of it.

Privacy policy

Something to keep in mind though. Uber collects all sorts of information on you, as covered by its privacy policy, including location, transaction history, device information and server logs, which can include your IP address, access dates and times and so on. Signing up to its privacy policy means you not only give it the right to collect that data, but also in some cases permission to share it with everybody from drivers to third-party providers of services for Uber (that have been requested by users).

ADVERTISEMENT

When you delete your account though, Uber may not wipe all that data away immediately.

From its privacy policy: “Please note that in some cases we may retain certain information about you as required by law, or for legitimate business purposes to the extent permitted by law. For instance, if you have a standing credit or debt on your account, or if we believe you have committed fraud or violated our terms, we may seek to resolve the issue before deleting your information.”