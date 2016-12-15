Headphone Helpers put an end to earphone cable tangle

Forget about wireless ear buds; the easiest – and cheapest – way to keep your earphones tangle-free while walking or running is the brainchild of a 17-year-old from Co Wicklow.

Luke Byrne’s invention, Headphone Helpers, is simple, yet effective. It’s a silicone band that you wear around your neck, with two loops at either end that your earbuds fit through. It stops them from tangling or falling while you’re moving.

They’re available in purple, red, blue and black.

headphonehelpers.com/