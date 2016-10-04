Google to unveil new phone (but here's what it looks like)

Google is holding a big event later today to unveil some new products, but what can we expect to see?

The company is readying its latest smartphones, believed to be under the Pixel brand, which will replace the current Nexus line.

Google has sold Nexus phones since 2010, with Huawei, HTC and LG making handsets for the company, but the devices are considered to have gained little traction in a market dominated by Samsung.

Google Pixel (bottom) and Pixel XL (top) for Verizon Wireless, in blue and silver pic.twitter.com/o1phG9esbP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 4, 2016

Pixel leaks keep flowing on the eve of Google's big event https://t.co/FLeABaZpct pic.twitter.com/cLp3Vl0cY0 — Engadget (@engadget) October 4, 2016

Could Google do better with Pixel? The new phones will join its tablet and Chromebook under the same brand, and are expected to target the higher end of the market, putting it into direct competition with Apple and Samsung.

Promotional material leaked by Carphone Warehouse in the UK and a US-based retailer showed the handset with its Google branding, and gave some details about the handset. Google is expected to offer two sizes of Pixel phone - a regular 5 inch and a 5.5 inch XL version - with a choice between 32GB and 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. The phone will run Qualcomm’s latest 821 processor, and come with an AMOLED screen and a fingerprint scanner. Camerawise, the phones are expected to offer 12 megapixel rear facing cameras and 8 megapixel front cameras, with optical image stabilisation on the rear camera.

The software will feature a new interface and Google Assistant, which debuted with the company’s messaging app Allo.

The listings have been removed, but not before they were screenshotted and shared on the web.

There is also speculation that the company may showcase the voice controlled speaker it unveiled earlier this year, Google Home, and its Daydream virtual reality headset, along with the latest version of Google’s software, Nougat 7.1.

Additional reporting: Reuters