Google Ireland sales surge to €22.6bn as profits jump 72%

Google Ireland, the Dublin-based hub through which the search engine diverts sales from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, recorded a 23 per cent rise in revenues last year to €22.6 billion.

Most of the extra €4.3 billion in income, however, was wiped out by extra royalty payments to other parts of the Google empire abroad.

The company’s financial statements, which were filed on Friday, did not disclose the locations or entities to which the royalties were paid.

The accounts show Google Ireland’s after-tax profit jumped 72 per cent to €293.6 million. It paid €46.5 million in Irish corporation tax.

The number of staff directly employed by Google increased 6 per cent to almost 3,000.

It says it also employs about 3,000 contractors on its Irish sites, which include its two Dublin data centres and a sales hub in Dublin’s docklands.

Ronan Harris, the outgoing head of its Irish operations, attributed the surge in sales to selling more ads to a greater number of members of the Google Network – other websites that direct search queries through Google’s website.