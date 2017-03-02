Google Assistant becomes available on more Android phones

Google Assistant, the search company’s smart virtual assistant, rolls out this week across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Germany on compatible Android devices (those running Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow).

Assistant is already available on Google’s own Pixel smartphone, Google Home, messaging app Google Allo and the Android Wear smartwatch but will now be accessible on all smartphones using the familiar “Ok Google” voice command or by long pressing the Home button.

Help with requests

Using conversational AI, Google Assistant can help with requests ranging from the weather-related (“Should I wear a coat today?”) to entertainment (“What’s on in the cinema?”) and productivity (“Remind me to email Frank later”). It already works with Google Home (not yet available in Ireland) by taking requests such as turning on the lights or playing music in the living room.

