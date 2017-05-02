Globoforce to create 100 jobs at Park West

Globoforce, an Irish software firm that operates employee reward and incentive schemes for companies, is to create 100 jobs over the next three years at its new Dublin headquarters.

The company, founded in 1999, has been based in a 929sq m (10,000sq ft) block in Park West since 2006, is now relocating to another building almost five times that size.

Recruitment is underway for the first phase of the jobs and 50 of these positions are expected to be filled within the next year. The new 100 jobs will range from graduate level upwards and will be in the fields of software development, software engineering, user experience, analysts, finance, customer service and customer success.

Eric Mosley, co-founder and CEO of Globoforce said: “These are very exciting times for Globoforce. When I co-founded the company in 1999 we started out with five employees in Dublin, we now employ more than 400 people in Dublin and Boston, and the company is growing year on year.”

Globoforce currently employs over 400 people globally, with 210 of them in Dublin and the remainder at its co-headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts.