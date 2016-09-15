Give and receive gifts online with Redditgifts

It is better to give than to receive. Especially when the gifts you receive from certain relatives are consistently disappointing (sock and talc again?).

Redditgifts. com can change the gift-giving season by pairing you up with an online secret Santa and it is not just Christmas – there are other gift exchanges throughout the year including Halloween.

The idea behind Redditgifts exchange programme is that you sign up, fill out some details on likes and dislikes, agree to send a gift to someone you have been randomly assigned to and wait for the proverbial roll of the dice.

Because Redditors are quite an involved online community you are almost certainly guaranteed to get a thoughtful gift. And a side effect is the wonderful feeling of giving a random stranger a case of the warm and fuzzies when they receive your present.

If you’re feeling extra generous sometimes there are charity exchanges for those who can’t afford gifts, and the opportunity to give to someone who signed up and sent presents but didn’t get matched up with anyone or got assigned to a meanie who sent nothing.

https://www.redditgifts.com/