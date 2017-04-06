GirlCrew founders scoop Junior Chamber award

Girlcrew founders Elva Carri, Pamela Newenham and Aine Mulloy have been named one of the Dublin branch of Junior Chamber International’s 10 Outstanding Young People 2017.

Among the other recipients were Harry McCann, the 18 year old founder of the Digital Youth Council, activist Paddy Smyth, and Enchant chief executive Joanne Larby.

JCI is an international network for young leaders and entrepreneurs, typically in their 20s and 30s.

The awards ceremony took place in the Mansion House, Dublin. The winners of the regional awards will compete for a chance to be named one of the country’s 10 outstanding young people at the National JCI Ireland awards in May, before going on to the international competition in November.

The idea for GirlCrew was born when Ms Carri used Tinder to find new female friends to socialise with. She then set up a Facebook group, GirlCrew Dublin, which has since grown to thousands of members.

GirlCrew now has almost 85,000 members in 46 cities around the world, employs five people full time and two part-time staff, and recently launched a subscription-based premium membership.