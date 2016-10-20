Fuze fights to bring back the jack to iPhone 7

Fuze case ($69)

Remember when Apple said getting rid of the audio jack was a courageous move? Consider us cowards, because we’ve been mourning its loss ever since. Seems like we’re not alone, and one enterprising company is capitalising on it with a case that has a built-in audio jack. The Fuze case puts the 3.5mm audio jack right alongside the lightning adapter on the bottom of the case so you don’t have to make the choice between music or power, or resort to investing in new wireless headphones. That’s not all Fuze does: there’s a built in battery that will extend the power on your phone, while also handily protecting it from scratches and other cosmetic damage. So it’s a good deal all round.