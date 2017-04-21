Full-year losses rise at Irish start-up Beats Medical

Losses more than doubled at the highly-regarded Irish start-up Beats Medical last year, newly filed abridged accounts show.

The company, whose founder Ciara Clancy is a previous European winner of the Cartier Women’s Initiative awards, reported a €218,954 loss for the twelve months to the end of last August.

This took accumulated losses from €61,757 in 2016 to €280,711 a year later.

Founded in 2012 by Ms Clancy, who launched the company when she was just 22-years-old, Beats Medical has developed an app that offers individually tailored treatments for people with Parkinson’s, addressing mobility, speech and fine hand movement symptoms.

A chartered physiotherapist and former dancer, Ms Clancy worked for several years with sufferers of Parkinson’s, before setting up the business which provides a sound wave treatment for patients.

According to the latest accounts, Beats Medical had cash at hand of €225,792 last year, down from €298,575 a year earlier as employment-related costs rose to €75,347.

Ms Clancy, who was shortlisted for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award last year, was recently named Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur in a Local Enterprises Offices competition that included a €45,000 investment.

Beats Medical was also selected as the first Irish company to be invited to present at Google’s demo day in Silicon Valley last November.