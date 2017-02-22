Four tech firms to create more than 150 jobs in Dublin

More than 150 jobs are to be created at four North American and European technology companies establishing operations in Dublin.

The new jobs, which are supported by IDA Ireland, are being created by technology companies working in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) area across a range of activities such as software engineering, R&D, sales, customer support.

Pressreader, a Vancouver-headquartered technology company that has developed a popular digital content platform that gives access to more than 6,000 newspapers, magazines and other media sources, is to create 65 over the next few years across research and development, multilingual business development, sales and marketing, management and administration.

Santa Cruz-based software firm Looker, which is behind a data analytics tool used, is to create 50 jobs across sales, marketing, professional services and support over the next three years with the opening of a new European headquarters here.

ThinkSmart, a provider of business process and workflow automation software, which hails from San Francisco, is also opening an office in Dublin and is to take on 20 people in sales, customer and support roles.

Lastly, London-based ArtofUs, which has developed what it describes as a “human operating system” for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is to hire 18 people.