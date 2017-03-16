Former Novell sees profits and turnover fall at Irish subsidiary

The Irish subsidiary of enterprise software provider Micro Focus, formerly Novell Ireland, saw profits and turnover fall last year.

The company, whose parent last year agreed a $8.8 billion reverse takeover of Hewlett Packard Enterprises’ software business, employs close to 100 people locally.

Newly filed accounts show Micro Focus Software (Ireland) Limited recorded a pretax profit of $69.3 million/€65.6 million for the 13 months ending April 30th, 2016. This compares to a 48 per cent rise in profits in the preceding year, to $74 million from $50 million,

Revenues declined from $283 million to $273 million during the reporting period as distribution costs rose by $6 million on the back of increased management charges.

Computing services

Micro Focus Software (Ireland) Limited’s turnover comes from software licences, maintenance and services. It designs and builds software to help businesses manage computing services across physical, virtual and cloud computing environments. The company owns Novell companies in Germany, the UK and the Czech Republic.

The subsidiary also has a majority stake in Novell Ireland Real Estate, a Dublin-based company engaged in investment activities that retained earnings of $14.5 million last year.

Micro Focus employed 96 people in Ireland last year with staff-related costs totalling $7.9 million, down from $8.4 million a year earlier.

The company’s parent, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, employs more than 4,500 staff in more than 80 locations. It has in excess of 20,000 clients, including 91 of the Fortune Global 100 companies. Founded in 1976, the Newbury-headquartered company has annual revenues of about $1.4 billion.