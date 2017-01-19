FoodCloud teams up with Waitrose as it expands in UK

FoodCloud, a not-for-profit social enterprise that has developed software that helps businesses redistribute surplus food to charities, is to expand in the UK with a new partnership with Waitrose.

Founded by Trinity graduates Iseult Ward and Aoibheann O’Brien, the company last year grew from having 200 donating stores to more than 1,200 across the UK and Ireland. Overall, 3,300 community groups and charities have benefited from donations of surplus food via the FoodCloud platform.

Under the new agreement with Waitrose, FoodCloud is to pilot its software in 25 of the company’s 350 stores. If successful, the service will be rolled out across the chain, which has a 5 per cent market share in the UK.

FoodCloud entered the UK market in 2016 through a deal with Tesco. It now distributes millions of meals to charities through over 1,000 Tesco branches, and is currently under way to bring on a further 1,800 convenience stores this year.

The company is also on target to redistribute 4,000 tonnes of food across Ireland this year.

Chief executive Ms Ward was this week named on Forbes’s prestigious “30 under-30 Europe” list of leading innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders alongside Strip founders Patrick and John Collison and UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

“Continuing from our success with Irish retailer partners, including Tesco Ireland and Aldi, we are delighted that Tesco UK has redistributed over 5 million meals in less than a year. We are excited to also have the opportunity to work with Waitrose in 2017 and benefit more communities across the UK,” said Ms Ward.