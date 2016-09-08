Five things we learned about the new Apple Watch

1. It’s called Series 2.

Not Apple Watch 2 but Apple Watch Series 2. And just because Series 2 is on the scene it doesn’t mean the original is being dropped. Apple Watch will still be available, but with an upgraded chip and a lower price tag.

2. It has some new bits inside

The new watch comes with a second-generation S2 chip that has a dual-core processor and is up to 50 per cent faster than its predecessor. There’s a new graphics processor too, which bumps up the graphics performance. The display has also had a bit of work and is about twice as bright as the original Apple Watch.

3. It’s waterproof

If there was one complaint about the original Apple Watch, it was that it wouldn’t stand up to much water. Oh sure, it was splashproof, but if you decided to go for a swim and forgot you we were wearing it, it may have had a bad outcome. The Series 2 watch has been waterproofed, and the speaker even works to expel the water, so there’s no worries there.

4. It’s got built-in GPS

No need to take your phone with you any more. Your Apple Watch Series 2 will keep you on the straight and narrow, whether it is tracking your runs or giving you directions.

5. The gold version is no more

Apple Watch Edition used to be a flashy gold affair with an even flashier price tag. But Apple has discontinued that particular high-end version of its Watch, opting instead for a ceramic version. At €1,479, it’s not quite as pricey as the gold Watch, but it’s not exactly run of the mill either.