Five mobile operators awarded space on State’s 3.6GHz spectrum

Five mobile operators have been awarded space on the 3.6 GHz spectrum, which will expand State’s wireless broadband capacity while paving the way for 5G, which is expected here in 2021.

The auction by telecoms regulator Comreg went to Imagine, Vodafone, 3 Ireland, Meteor and new entrant Airspan.

The winning bidders will jointly pay around €78 million for 15-year licences, comprising €60.5 million in upfront fees and about €17.7million in spectrum usage fees, Comreg said.

The 3.6 GHz band is currently used for the provision of fixed wireless services to about 25,000 customers mainly in rural areas.

The award resulted in the successful assignment of all 350 MHz of spectrum, the regulator said.

The spectrum was offered in 594 lots spread over nine regions - four rural and five urban.

“The result of the 3.6 GHz award represents a very good outcome for consumers, service providers and ComReg,” ComReg chairman Gerry Fahy said.

“All 350 MHz of available spectrum, across the entire country, has been assigned at an important time as demand for wireless communications services continues to grow.”

“Continuity for existing services has been underpinned and the possibility of new services has been significantly enhanced,” Mr Fahy said.

“ In particular the characteristics of this band, coupled with its 5G potential, should ensure Ireland is well positioned to benefit from new technology and service enhancements in the years to come.”

“The outcome also produced new market entry with the potential for increased investment and innovation thereby enhancing competition and customer outcomes,” he said.