Fitbit opens new European headquarters in Dublin

Wearable technology firm Fitbit has opened its European headquarters in Dublin, aiming to employ 50 people by the end of the year.

The firm has appointed former Philips and Harman International executive Des Power as managing director to oversee the new office, which will include sales, marketing, operations, finance and customer support staff along with senior management roles, and will support the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The company said it has room for up to 100 staff by the end of 2017 based at its Baggot Street office.

“We’ve seen Dublin become a strategic hub for the technology industry as a centre for innovation and sourcing top talent in the region, and we look forward to building a strong team here to complement our offices around the world,” said Fitbit chief executive and cofounder, James Park. “I’m excited to welcome Des to the team and back to his native Ireland. I have great confidence in our ability to further expand our business and help people across EMEA lead healthier, more active lives.”

The decision to open the Dublin office came following significant growth in Europe, with revenue rising 150 per cent year on year in the second quarter of the year.

The news was welcomed by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor.“Today’s announcement is a further recognition of Ireland’s appeal as an international hub for successful companies such as Fitbit,” she said. “Fitbit is one of the world’s most popular and fastest growing health and wellness companies, and I am delighted that they have selected Ireland as the location for their EMEA headquarters as it will provide exciting employment opportunities for our skilled workers.”

Fitbit was set up by James Park and Eric Friedman in 2007. The US based firm has since grown its fitness and sleep tracking devices to a global brand, with the most recent figures showing the company has shipped almost 49 million devices globally.