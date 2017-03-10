Fibre broadband figures an ‘indictment’ of Government strategy

The chief executive of mobile technology group Imagine says the latest Comreg figures on the uptake of fibre broadband in Ireland represent “a complete indictment” of the Government’s broadband strategy.

Seán Bolger was speaking in the wake of new figures from Comreg which showed only 7,623 homes in Ireland were actually benefiting from a pure fibre broadband connection despite a string of announcements from companies and hundreds of millions of investment.

He said the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) had opted for a technology that was way beyond what was needed and one that people were unwilling to pay for.

Imagine’s 4G wireless technology , which delivers high-speed internet access via radio signals rather than cables, is the main rival to fibre.

While the latter is considered the gold standard in terms of high-speed broadband, telcos typically count “homes passed” by the new technology, but not necessarily connected, as fibre connections.

The Department of Communications has never been prescriptive about the technology to be deployed for the NBP, but the three shortlisted companies, Eir, Siro and Enet, are extensively fibre providers.

The Comreg numbers reveal that fibre to the premise (FTTP) connections, the official industry term, grew by 38 per cent last year, albeit this equated to only 2,000 additional connections.

“With all the announcements of homes passed, the money that’s been invested and only 2,000 people have got the benefit,” Mr Bolger said. Imagine was signing up roughly 2,500 rural customers a month, he said.

“We’re connecting more in a month than Eir and Siro connected to fibre in all of last year. That’s just fundamentally the difference here,” Mr Bolger said.

Imagine was originally part of the NBP tender process but failed to make the final shortlist of bidders.

Mr Bolger said the company’s customers were guaranteed a minimum download speed of 30 megabits per second (Mbps), which happens to be the minimum speed set down in the NBP tender.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheme, which will connect rural homes with limited broadband access to a high-speed network, is likely to utilise predominantly fibre technology, capable of delivering speeds of up 1,000 Mbps, to insure against the early obsolescence of the scheme, albeit wireless technology may be deployed in remote areas.

However, Mr Bolger said the next generation 5G wireless technology, expected to here within three years, is capable of also delivering download speeds of 1,000 Mbps.

Imagine is currently spending more than €1 million a month on the national rollout of its 4G long-term evolution (LTE) network.

Currently it has 50 live sites across the State and about 14,000 customers. It plans to grow this to 400 sites and 160,000 customers within three years, courtesy of a €300 million war chest stumped up by existing shareholders and new investors, plus cashflow from the business.