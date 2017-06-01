Female wartime ‘computers’ would be aghast at pay gap

Seventy years on from female programmers’ work for the Allies, too little has changed

Updated: Thu, Jun 1, 2017, 07:00
Karlin Lillington

Kay McNulty Mauchly Antonelli, one of the Eniac programmers

Kay McNulty Mauchly Antonelli, one of the Eniac programmers

In 1999, two historic “computers” arrived in Ireland. Not the chips-and-wires kind. This pair had big hearts, sharp minds and real guts. Kathleen (Kay) McNulty Mauchly Antonelli and Jean Bartik were two of six of the world’s first computer programmers – all women – who worked with the world’s first electronic computer, a legendary Goliath called Eniac (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer).

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.