Feedly RSS reader introduces host of new features

As a means of consuming news and website updates, the RSS reader is still going strong with Feedly at the forefront. Feedly is a free service (with the option to upgrade to a pro or team account) and it has beefed up its offering with three new features: boards, notes and highlights.

Boards resembles rival Flipboard’s magazine feature in that it allows the user to create a collection of feeds for personal use or to share with others; to curate a board you simply save a story and add it to a new collection.

Add your own notes

Notes and highlights go hand in hand, turning Feedly into a useful study tool for students and researchers; highlight important passages and add your own notes on a web page from any URL in your feed.

The only drawback is that these two features are only available for the paid upgrade that begins at just over $5 a month but added to the new team sharing feature it might be an attractive option for collating and annotating materials as part of a team project.

https://blog.feedly.com/boards/