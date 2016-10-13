Facebook Workplace app takes on Slack to connect work colleagues

Not a lot of people know that an internal version of the public Facebook app has been used by the company for many years in order to connect co-workers. A year ago, a commercial version of this internal communication app started testing with other businesses and this week Facebook formally introduced Workplace, which is essentially a Slack alternative.

Formerly known as Facebook at Work, Workplace is already being used by more than 1,000 organisations globally with the UK and France among the top users. Now available for any business to use, it has all the existing Facebook features such as News Feed, Groups and Messenger.

What is unique is that companies get a dashboard with analytics and it integrates with existing IT infrastructure including G Suite, Okta, OneLogin, Ping and Windows Azure AD. For those unsure of making the switch there is a three-month free trial. newsroom.fb.com