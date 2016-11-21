Facebook to create 500 new jobs in London

Facebook plans to create an extra 500 jobs in the UK when it opens a new headquarters in London next year, the US social media giant has announced. The move means the technology company will employ 1,500 people in the capital in 2017, an increase of 50 per cent.

Facebook’s European head Nicola Mendelsohn, who is to announce the plan at the CBI conference on Monday, said many of the jobs will be high-skilled engineering positions.

She said: “The UK remains one of the best places to be a tech company and is an important part of Facebook’s story. “We came to London in 2007 with just a handful of people; by the end of next year we will have opened a new HQ and plan to employ 1,500 people.”

The new office is currently under construction in Fitzrovia, central London, a Facebook spokeswoman added. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised the move.

He said: “Facebook’s decision to expand in London is further evidence that London’s strength as a tech hub keeps on growing.

“The capital’s vibrant tech scene is the envy of Europe and Facebook’s continuing commitment is another sign that London is open to talent, innovation and entrepreneurship from all four corners of the world.”

Reuters