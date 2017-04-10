Facebook rolls out new tools for mobile advertisers

Facebook is rolling out new tools to help its 5 million active advertisers manage their mobile advertising campaigns better.

The company is implementing a new one-click option to reinstate ads that perform well through its Ads Manager app, recommending action on the highest performers and offering insights in a few taps that will show how ads are performing or give you a weekly overview.

A new Mobile Studio will also show businesses how they can create good ads for mobile devices in a matter of minutes.

“We can help meet the mobile challenge,” said Olly Sewell, Facebook’s senior manager for small and medium sized businesses for the EMEA region.

Once considered a potential pitfall for Facebook’s business, mobile has become an increasingly important part of its strategy. About 65 million businesses have a Facebook page, with 8 million business profiles on Instagram.

About 85 per cent of active business pages use mobile, and around half of the company’s active advertisers are creating ads on mobile devices.

“Mobile is here to stay,” Mr Sewell said.

In Ireland alone, 2.2 million log on to Facebook each day, he said, with 2.1 million accessing the site through mobile devices. “Businesses are on the go and mobile is with them all the time.”

Facebook has also created an e-learning platform for businesses keen to make the most of mobile advertising, through Blueprint. The platform currently has one million unique users worldwide and offers tips and advice for best practices for advertising across Facebook’s apps and services.