Facebook Live adds ‘donate’ button for fundraisers

Personal fundraisers can add Facebook Live to their repertoire now that a “donate” button has been added, making it easy to receive secure payments for their cause without asking friends and acquaintances to leave the social network. The idea behind this new feature is to support individuals who use social media to get the word out about raising money for causes including sick relatives or friends in need.

Categories

While fundraising features already exist for registered nonprofits, this now allows individuals to do so as long as it falls within six specific categories: education; medical; pet medical; crisis relief; personal emergency; funeral and loss.

Naomi Gleit, Facebook’s vice-president for social good, explains that “since you can see real profiles on Facebook, donors will see how they are connected to the person who created the fundraiser, the person benefiting and others who are supporting the fundraiser”.

http://newsroom.fb.com/news/2017/03/more-ways-to-support-causes/