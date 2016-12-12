Facebook Ireland staff paid €123,000 each on average as revenues surge to €7.9bn

The international revenues channelled by Facebook through its Irish unit surged 64.5 per cent to €7.9 billion last year, while its staff were paid on average €123,000 each.

The bulk of the €3.1 billion revenue increase was, however, wiped out by undisclosed royalty payments to other Facebook companies as part of its intricate tax planning, leaving relatively tiny taxable profits.

Facebook Ireland’s 2015 accounts, which have just become available in the Companies Registration Office, show its profits before tax were €109 million, nine times larger than the previous year. It paid tax of €16.5 million.

Profit

The taxable profit outlined in its accounts implies Facebook Ireland has a profit margin of about 1.4 per cent. Its stock market-listed parent group, however, routinely reports profit margins to investors of up to 25 times larger than this.

Facebook said the tax paid by its Irish unit is “in line with the statutory tax rate”.

“The increase in our revenue is attributable to growth in advertising from the international business community that advertise on our platform,” said Gareth Lambe, who runs Facebook Ireland.

The group now employs 1,500 staff in Ireland. According to the accounts, however, it employed on average 583 staff during 2015, who received more than €71.8 million in salaries, share payments and other benefits.

This works out at an average over the year of about €123,000.

A report in the Sunday Business Post over the weekend suggested it may be planning to add a further 1,000 jobs in Ireland.