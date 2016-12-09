EU Court asks Government to tweak its Apple tax appeal
EU General Court has asked Ireland to revise appeal, claiming it is too long
EU General Court has asked Ireland to tweak appeal of European Commission order to force Apple to pay Ireland €13 billion pus interest, according to a report by Bloomberg.
According to sources, the Irish appeal is too long. Irish and EU officials declined to comment on the report, as did Apple.
- Reuters