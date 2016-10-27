Eir to be bought out by largest shareholder

Eir is to be bought out by its largest shareholder, the US-based Anchorage Capital Group.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said in a statement that it had been notified of the move on Wednesday.

Anchorage Capital Group is already Eir’s largest shareholder, holding in excess of 35 per cent of its shares. Anchorage Capital Group first joined the company’s shareholder register in 2012.

Anchorage Capital Group is a New York-based investment adviser founded in 2003.

It manages private investment funds across the credit, special situations and illiquid investment markets of North America and Europe.