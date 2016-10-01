Eir’s structural overhaul a sign it will be going on the hard sell

Moat continues to ring the changes with management and divisional restructuring

Mark Paul

Richard Moat, CEO of Eir: there are clear signs he will intensify Eir’s focus on selling its products, after a period when it was very much focused on upgrading its network. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Richard Moat, CEO of Eir: there are clear signs he will intensify Eir’s focus on selling its products, after a period when it was very much focused on upgrading its network. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

 

Richard Moat has continued his overhaul of Eir with a wide-ranging management and divisional restructuring of the group, which is one of the favourites for the National Broadband Plan.

The small-business function, which targets SMEs for telecommunications services, has been hived off the business-to-business division and joined with the consumer division, which is led by Jon Florsheim.

This makes sense from a marketing point of view, as the communications strategy for selling services to a corner shop is vastly different to striking a large deal with a multinational. It’s not so different, however, from selling services to the general public.

Florsheim, who has overseen Eir’s move into broadcasting through the acquisition of Setanta, takes on the new role of chief commercial officer, and looks to be one of the winners from the shake-up.

Topline growth

Bill Archer will continue to lead the business division. Carolan Lennon, meanwhile, has been appointed managing director of Open Eir, which comprises Lennon’s old bailiwick of wholesale and also the networks division.

Lennon will continue to oversee the rollout of Eir’s fibre network, and her division will become of even greater importance if Eir picks up some or all of the State’s National Broadband Plan contracts.

Eir has also plucked Henry Drummer from Tesco. Drummer was chairman of Tesco Mobile, marketing director of the grocery group and a board member.

Now that Eir has returned to topline growth, shored up its balance sheet and taken on new investment, the company is focusing on trying to take its rivals’ market share.

The Drummer appointment, in particular, is a clear sign that Moat will intensify Eir’s focus on selling its products, after a period when it was very much focused on upgrading its network.

As regards its network , Eir has built it; Moat may believe now let them come.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.