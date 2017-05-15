Effect of cyber attack on Irish business appears limited

The initial effect on Irish businesses of the recent worldwide cyber attack using ransomware appears limited, according to cyber security specialists.

“Nobody has come to ‘A&E’ with signs of disruption. But clients have been busy over the weekend”, Pat Moran, the partner leading PricewaterhouseCooper’s cyber practice in Dublin said. Mr Moran added that PwC intelligence suggests that email is unlikely to have been the vehicle for the attack.

However, Hugh Callaghan, head of EY’s advanced security centre in Dublin, doesn’t rule out email as the conduit. The approach of the attackers is to target as a many people as possible, without real knowledge as to what organisations they’re infecting, said Mr Callaghan.

Both experts cited concern for small- to medium-enterprises who may not have updated their software as routinely as larger organisations. However, larger organisations aren’t out of the woods either according to Mr Moran. He believes that some big operations with legacy infrastructure are particularly vulnerable.

The so-called WannaCry ransomware has been affecting organisations since Friday, May 12th. According to Mr Callaghan, the attacks have been “fairly indiscriminate” in that a wide range of industries have been targeted. These include a number of NHS trusts, carmakers Renault and Nissan and global courier Fedex. A healthcare facility in Wexford appears to have been the only victim in the State so far.

This attack is said to differ from previous incidences in that the ransomware automatically propagates from computer to computer. In an effort to combat the spread, businesses are advised to make consistent back-ups to IT infrastructure and insure that computer software is up to date.