Dylan Collins reportedly exploring IPO of SuperAwesome

Irish technology entrepreneur Dylan Collins is said to be exploring a potential listing of his company SuperAwesome on the London Stock Exchange this year.

According to business-focused newspaper City AM, London-based SuperAwesome has engaged with several financial institutions in the UK , to explore an IPO.

A source close to the company told City AM the float could value the company at as much as £200 million (€230 million).

Aimed at children between six and 16 years of age, SuperAwesome has a number of channels across physical, digital and mobile.

Mr Collins said SuperAwesome is a “bridge” for brands to reach this new audience, which is immersed in technology from a young age.

The company has already attracted partners including firms such as Warner Bros, Lego, Mattel, Hasbro and Nintendo.

In 2014, SuperAwesome began its assault on the US market with the acquisition of mobile advertising network MobiGirl Media.

In 2015, the marketing platform raised $7 million in venture capital funding from investors including IBIS TMT, Twenty Ten Capital, Sandbox & Co and Mr Collins’s own investment firm Hoxton Ventures.