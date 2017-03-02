Dublin-based start-up SwiftComply raises $900,000

Irish start-up SwiftComply, a company that has developed a platform which helps restaurants and food outlets comply more easily with regulations, has raised $900,000 (€853,965)in a funding round with backers that include the former chief operating officer of Facebook.

Owen Van Natta, who is also a former chief executive of MySpace and the founder of 415 Investments, is to join SwiftComply as a strategic adviser.

Mr Natta’s 415 Investments and Techstars, one of the most competitive accelerator programmes in the world, are among those to provide financial backing to the Dublin-based firm, which is looking to double staff numbers in the coming months.

Max Kelly, managing director of Techstars London, whose portfolio also includes Uber and Twilio, has been appointed to the SwiftComply board.

Founded in 2016, the company, which is recognised by Enterprise Ireland as a ‘high potential start-up’ graduated from Techstars prestigious London programme last year.

Techstars is one of the most competitive accelerator programmes in the world, with fewer than 1 per cent of applicants accepted.

The new funding is to be used to further develop SwiftComply’s platform, which connects regulators, food service outlets, and compliance service providers, enabling the effective recovery and reuse of fat, oil and grease waste.

The Irish company is embarking on a significant expansion into the US market and is immediately hiring for six new positions including developers, marketing and commercial roles at its Dublin headquarters. This number is expected to significantly increase in the medium term the firm said.

“We are delighted to welcome an incredible group of investors to SwiftComply and look forward to leveraging their collective experience to help us grow our business,” said Michael O’Dwyer, chief executive.