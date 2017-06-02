Draper Esprit raises €115m to tap Brexit opportunities

Draper Esprit, the Irish State Investment Fund-backed venture capital company that floated in Dublin and London last year, has raised £100 million (€115 million) in a share sale as it seeks to fund investment opportunities as the wider industry grapples with the impact of Brexit.

“Much has been written about the uncertain future that British VC fundraising faces in the wake of Brexit,” Simon Cook, Draper Esprit’s chief executive said in a statement announcing the conditional placing of 25.9 million shares to raise the funds. “At Draper Esprit we believe our industry can find investors and that the UK can continue to play a significant role in leading the wider European VC market.”

Draper Esprit, whose Irish business is headed up by serial entrepreneur Brian Caulfield, raised about €100 million in an initial public offering (IPO) before listing on the junior Irish and London stock exchanges last year. Since then it has raised £42 million from sale of investments, including the disposal of its stake in Dublin-based chip design Movidius to US tech giant Intel.

The Irish State Investment Fund (ISIF), which owned a 26.7 per cent stake after the IPO, appears set to see its holding decline to about 21 per cent, having subscribed to just 12 per cent of the new shares.

Conditional

ISIF’s support for the original IPO was conditional on Draper Esprit “use its reasonable endeavours” to invest at least £50 million in Irish companies between June 2016 and June 2022.

Other existing major investors, including Woodford Investment Management and Baillie Gifford, have supported the equity raise, while the deal has also attracted new investors, including Invesco Perpetual and Hargreave Hale, the company said.

The main aim of the share sale, which managed by Goodbody Stockbrokers and Numis, is raise funds so that the company “can continue to develop on its successful strategy since IPO of investing and growth stage digital businesses”. The company said in documents published on Friday that it has achieved a 20 per cent annual portfolio return over the past nine years.

Mr Caulfield, a former partner with Trinity Venture Capital, is a member of the board of The Irish Times.