Donald Trump woos Silicon Valley tech elite

Technology industry leaders including Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Amazon. com’s Jeff Bezos have met with Donald Trump, seeking to persuade a man whose presidential bid many of them opposed to avoid policies they believe would hurt their companies.

“I’m here to help you folks do well,” Trump told the executives as the meeting began on Wednesday.

Trump has a prickly relationship with the industry. He differs with many tech CEOs on immigration, internet security and regulation and on government investment. This summer, more than 140 tech industry executives published an open letter denouncing his candidacy and declaring that he “would be a disaster for innovation.”

Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz, who like most other CEOs at the Trump Tower meeting did not sign the letter, said that trade would be at the top of the agenda. Trump has promised to unwind the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade agreement President Barack Obama negotiated with 11 other Pacific Rim nations. He’s also said he would seek to renegotiate the North America Free Trade Agreement.

“This is a very important meeting,” Catz said before hand. “Better trade deals are tremendously important to us. We are net exporters. Over 60 per cent of our sales are overseas. So better trade deals are very much in our interest.”

Trump told the executives at the meeting that he would make “fair trade deals. We’re going to make it a lot easier for you to trade across borders.”

The meeting also included Alphabet’s Larry Page and Eric Schmidt, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, Apple’s Tim Cook, Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp and IBM chief executive Ginni Rometty. Rometty also serves on a panel of CEOs advising Trump on business and economic matters. Bezos is Amazon’s CEO; Sandberg is Facebook’s chief operating officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg