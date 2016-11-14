DocuSign opens Dublin cybersecurity centre of excellence

Electronic signature firm DocuSign has opened a new cybersecurity centre of excellence in Dublin.

The centre will focus on research into attacks and trends, developing tools for the detection of threats and examining security orchestration and automation.

It is not yet known how many jobs will be created at the centre. Docusign last year announced it would open a Dublin office, creating 100 jobs in the city.

“Our customers are committed to undertaking digital transformations which are underpinned by a high level of security and trust,” said Eoin Hinchy, director of Information Security at DocuSign. “This trust can only be built on a weight of cybersecurity intelligence and a culture of constant innovation that ensures their data is safeguarded. With the proliferation of cyberattacks continuing to grow every day, it is essential to stay ahead of these challenges and mitigate any risk. This is exactly what the research and development and the customised security tools from the Centre of Excellence will help us do.”

The new investment was welcomed by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor, who said it would be a valued addition to Ireland’s existing strengths in the ICT sector.

“We are very keen to attract a wider range of specialist IT companies, especially in cybersecurity, as we are all very conscious of the crucial importance of being able to deal with ybersecurity threats,” she said.

The investment is being supported by IDA Ireland. Chief executive of the State agency Martin Shanahan said the centre marked another important contribution to Ireland and to the continuous improvement of cyber security practices around the world.

“Ireland is becoming a leading location for companies, like DocuSign, dedicated to fighting cybercrime and other ‘next generation’ threats,” he said.