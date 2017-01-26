Do you know the one that’s one too many? Proof does

How much are you drinking? One unit? Two units? Can’t tell? Do you really know the one that’s one too many? And what effect does that one glass of wine have on your blood alcohol level versus a taller friend?

Proof may be the wearable for you. Unveiled at CES, the wrist-worn band measures your blood alcohol level regularly, pairing with a smartphone app that will keep you informed about just how fast your levels are rising.

Each time you use it, you put a replaceable cartridge into the band. It looks just like a fitness tracker, so it’s more subtle than a breathalyser, using information gleaned from your skin to give you results. It’s not available yet but expect to see it later this year.

Proofwearable.com