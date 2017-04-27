Digital mapping specialist Esri Ireland to create 35 jobs

Esri Ireland, a provider of geographic information systems (GIS), is to create 35 new jobs over the next 2½ years to support its goal of becoming a €10 million business by 2020.

This will bring the total number employed by the company in Dublin and Belfast to 85.

The digital mapping specialist said it is recruiting across a number of roles, including GIS consultants and developers, technical support, software engineers and sales and marketing.

Esri Ireland, whose flagship product suite is called ArcGIS, had revenues of €7 million in 2016, up 21 per cent on the previous year. It is now looking to grow revenues by a further €3 million.

ArcGis provides an infrastructure for making and sharing maps and geographic information available throughout communities.

“The growth of digital information and mapping in particular means that businesses and government are increasingly seeing opportunities to achieve competitive advantage, service improvement and cost savings from geographic information systems,” said Esri director and country manager Paul Synnott.