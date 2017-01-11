Digital Hub in Dublin gained 28 additional firms last year

Dublin’s Digital Hub is on track to have over 100 companies located at the enterprise cluster shortly, after it added 28 firm last year.

The Hub, which consists of eight buildings located in the Liberties area of the capital, said almost 725 people are now employed at what has become the country’s largest cluster of technology, digital media and internet companies.

Among the companies to make the hub home in 2016 were Bizimply, which completed a €2 million funding round last year and intends to take on 15 new staff in 2017. Other firms based at the Digital Hub include Adscribe, Ezora and Primeur

Since the Digital Hub was established in 2003, more than 200 companies have passed through its doors. Some well-established alumni include Amazon, Boomerang Pharmaceutical Communications, Distilled Media Group, Etsy, Havok, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Riverdeep), Kavaleer, Lincor, MTT, Slack, and Stripe.

Former Abbey Theatre director Fiach Mac Conghail was appointed as the new chief executive of the Digital Hub Development Agency (DHDA), which manages the hub, in October.

Commenting on the outlook for the cluster in 2017, Mr Mac Conghailsaid: “2017 is shaping up to be a fruitful year for The Digital Hub. We have a great pipeline of ambitious companies looking to join the vibrant digital community we are developing here. Our mix of companies within the cluster is always changing. We are putting a renewed focus into revitalising the cluster dynamic to ensure more companies can really reap the benefits from being part of our wider digital community.”

Mr Mac Conghail said the renewal and regeneration of vacant sites under the hub’s ownership in the Liberties area continues to be a priority for the organisation.