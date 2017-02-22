Digicel to cut 25% of its workforce in overhaul

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel telecoms group is cutting one in four jobs over the next 18 months in an overhaul of the debt-laden business.

The Bermuda-based company hired consultants in December to aid it in cutting its €6.2 billion debt, which credit analysts described as “unsustainable”.

On Wednesday the company announced a restructuring that involves cutting 25 per cent of its workforce and signing a new partnership with a Chinese group, ZTE.

Digicel’s statement does not say how many people it employs, but figures published ahead of its 2015 flotation bid showed that it had 6,334 permanent staff and a further 989 on temporary contracts.

That implies that the telecoms group could shed more than 1,500 jobs over the next 18 months.

Digicel said that it would take the first step in this by offering workers an enhanced voluntary redundancy deal, opening on March 1st.