Dell tops list of Ireland’s best companies to work for
Technology firms and retailers make up majority of best ranked Irish employers
Dell is ranked in top spot overall, followed by Debenhams, Oxfam, Apple and Argos
Tech companies dominate a new ranking of Ireland’s best companies to work for with Dell coming top of the list.
The ranking, which has been compiled by jobs site Indeed, is based on thousands of employee reviews carried on the platform.
Unsurprisingly, the list is populated by companies that are known for offering competitive salaries, generous perks and good opportunties for career progression.
Dell is ranked in top spot overall, followed by Debenhams, Oxfam, Apple and Argos. Other tech companies on the list include Google, Intel, Vodafone, Boston Scientific, HP, IBM and PayPal.
“While salary is a major factor in determining workplace satisfaction, it’s only one of a number of criteria on which employees judge their employer,” said Paul D’Arcy, senior vice president for marketing at Indeed.
“Increasingly we see that the modern workforce optimises for happiness. Offering part-time and flexible hours, or even remote working, helps staff to achieve a better work/life balance. Tech employers famously invest heavily in flexible work arrangements, often giving them the competitive edge in attracting highly sought after talent,” he added.
Top 25 companies in Ireland ranking:
1. Dell
2. Debenhams
3. Oxfam
4. Apple
5. Argo
6. Google
7. Intel
8. Marks & Spencer
9. Next
10. Penneys
11. Centra
12. Vodafone
13. Boston Scientific
14. Tk Maxx
15. Spar
16. SuperValu
17. HP
18. Boots
19. Tesco
20. IBM
21. McDonald’s
22. Bank of Ireland
23. Accenture
24. Starbucks
25. PayPal