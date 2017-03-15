Dell tops list of Ireland’s best companies to work for

Tech companies dominate a new ranking of Ireland’s best companies to work for with Dell coming top of the list.

The ranking, which has been compiled by jobs site Indeed, is based on thousands of employee reviews carried on the platform.

Unsurprisingly, the list is populated by companies that are known for offering competitive salaries, generous perks and good opportunties for career progression.

Dell is ranked in top spot overall, followed by Debenhams, Oxfam, Apple and Argos. Other tech companies on the list include Google, Intel, Vodafone, Boston Scientific, HP, IBM and PayPal.

“While salary is a major factor in determining workplace satisfaction, it’s only one of a number of criteria on which employees judge their employer,” said Paul D’Arcy, senior vice president for marketing at Indeed.

“Increasingly we see that the modern workforce optimises for happiness. Offering part-time and flexible hours, or even remote working, helps staff to achieve a better work/life balance. Tech employers famously invest heavily in flexible work arrangements, often giving them the competitive edge in attracting highly sought after talent,” he added.

Top 25 companies in Ireland ranking:

1. Dell

2. Debenhams

3. Oxfam

4. Apple

5. Argo

6. Google

7. Intel

8. Marks & Spencer

9. Next

10. Penneys

11. Centra

12. Vodafone

13. Boston Scientific

14. Tk Maxx

15. Spar

16. SuperValu

17. HP

18. Boots

19. Tesco

20. IBM

21. McDonald’s

22. Bank of Ireland

23. Accenture

24. Starbucks

25. PayPal