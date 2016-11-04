Declan Ganley to sue Mexico over $7bn mobile network bid

Declan Ganley says he will sue the Mexican state after alleging his Rivada Networks company is being squeezed out of the bidding process for a $7 billion network contract in the Latin American country.

Mr Ganley alleges a mystery hijacker attempted to steal his consortium’s bidding documents as they were being delivered for the Red Compartida project. Mr Ganley said the “bid boxes” were empty for security reasons, however, and his consortium’s bid was delivered separately.

He further alleges Mexican authorities are now refusing to consider his submitted bid, even though he says he has submitted all necessary documentation. Rivada bid jointly with a company called Spectrum Frontier.

Mobile plan

Red Compartida is a project to build a new 4G wholesale mobile phone network designed to lessen the influence of multibillionaire Carlos Slim on Mexico’s telecommunications market. The new network would be open to all operators except Mr Slim’s America Movil.

The other bidder for the contract is Altan consortium, comprising Mexican companies Megacable and Axtel.

Mr Ganley alleged on Twitter on Friday evening that there is a “stitch up” against Rivada as part of an alleged attempt to fix the process. He makes no assertions in relation to whomever is behind the alleged “stitch up”.

“Rivada is immediately suing to assert our rights to fair competition & rights of the people of Mexico to have a Red Compartida competition,” he tweeted.

“Frankly, [the] process in Mexico stinks . . . it is now being paired [sic] down for just one individual bidder, there will be no competition,” he alleged.