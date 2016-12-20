Declan Ganley’s Rivada seeks Deloitte testimony in Mexican contract row

Deloitte Consulting has been brought into the dispute between Rivada Networks, the company owned by Galway businessman Declan Ganley, and Mexican authorities over Rivada’s exclusion from bidding for a $7 billion contract.

Deloitte advised the Mexican government on the bidding process for the Red Compartida project to build a state-backed wholesale mobile network to aid competition in the sector in Mexico.

Rivada was excluded at the eleventh hour from bidding last month, and the contract was awarded to a rival bidder, the Mexican-led Altan group.

Rivada has resorted to a federal court in Virginia to compel Brett Haan, a senior US-based executive with Deloitte, to give sworn testimony about Red Compartida and produce documents authored by Deloitte to assist the Mexican authorities..

In a court submission, Rivada says Mr Haan’s testimony is “essential to Rivada’s ongoing pursuit of legal remedies” in Mexico in relation to its exclusion. Rivada is trying to force its way back into contention for Red Compartida.

Mr Ganley’s company alleges its bidding rival gained access to a so-called “business model” produced by Deloitte, which was used by the Mexican authorities to assess bids for Red Compartida.

In US court documents, it alleges there is “overlap” between Altan’s successful bid, and the business model document. Rivada says it was disqualified from bidding in “highly suspicious circumstances”.

Rivada says that testimony from Mr Haan would help to “establish the overlap” between Altan’s bid and the business model document.

It already won the right last week from a South Carolina judge to depose Richard Keith, another consultant to the Mexican government.

Previously, Mr Ganley has alleged that a hijacker attempted to steal Rivada.s bidding documents.

The Mexican authorities in charge of the bidding and Altan have denied any wrongdoing.